ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has fined Zambia Sugar Plc K76.7 million for alleged price discrimination and unfair pricing in the country’s sugar industry.

But Zambia Sugar Plc has disputed the fine on grounds that CCPC’s findings were both factually and legally incorrect. The decision to fine the company was made last month during a special board of commissioners’ meeting for adjudication of cases after a four-year-long investigation by CCPC.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

