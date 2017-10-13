ZAMBIA ONLINE EMAIL LOGIN
Zambian writer gets chance at prize
Dear Zambia
- the Universal church of satanby grassland goat herder on 12th October 2017, 23:48
- India has outlawed child brides.finally in the 21st century!by basic on 12th October 2017, 22:49
- The UK's brexist truly ruins my chances of going to europeby repeatedly on 12th October 2017, 06:11
- There is no honor among thievesby dramatization by design on 12th October 2017, 04:03
- I once thought of dabbling is the sushi business here in Lusby Naughty but civilized on 12th October 2017, 03:21
- Recently added sprinting to my fitness regimen. discovered aby Libilo on 12th October 2017, 02:38
- In India 62% of men & 35% of women think rape victimsby perspective on 12th October 2017, 01:31
- How is my girlfriend Esther Phiri doing these days?by Goodluck Banda on 12th October 2017, 00:43
- Less than 6% of Zambians are over the age of 55by Chipata market marketeer on 11th October 2017, 23:58
- i want join illuminatby on 11th October 2017, 21:00
Business News
- Dollar suffers from Fed's inflation headache - Reuters
- US Producer Prices Rose 0.4 Percent in September - U.S. News & World Report
- US jobless claims fall to more than one-month low - Reuters
- Kobe Steel Scandal Shows Cost of Race to Keep Improving Metals - Bloomberg
- Bitcoin hits a new record high above $5200 - CNBC
World News
- Hurricane Ophelia Moves Toward Ireland - Bloomberg
- Family held hostage by Taliban freed after 5 years - CNN
- Rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah reach unity plan after 10-year split - Washington Post
- Sally-Anne Jones 'nun with a gun' picture's novel origin - BBC News
- Brexit talks doomed? Not so fast... - BBC News
Science News
- Yellowstone Supervolcano Could Erupt Sooner Than We Thought. Here's What You Need to Know. - Fortune
- Brazil's Deep Cuts To Science Funding Will Lock Country In The Past - NPR
- Researchers invent camouflaged membrane that hides like an octopus - Washington Post
- Astronomers locate distant region of newly forming stars on the far side of the Milky Way - The Verge
- A NASA satellite that monitors CO2 is revealing the inner workings of our planet - The Verge
