MARGARET CHISANGA, Lusaka

UKUSEFYA Words, publishers of the best-selling book Insoselo na Mapinda: Ancient Bemba Wisdom have launched the inaugural 2018 Kalemba Short Story Prize (KSSP).

The prize will award the best unpublished short fiction of between 2,000 and 5,000 words written in English. The winner will receive US$1000 and will be announced at a special ceremony in Lusaka. In an interview with the Weekend Mail, KSSP representative, Sampa Kangwa-Wilkie said the aim of the prize is to motivate those with an interest in writing to continue with their dream and have their works published. “We hope to build the Kalemba Prize into a prestigious literary award celebrating Zambian fiction and authors,” she said. Ms Kangwa-Wilkie said the KSSP is a first step in a bid to revive the writing and publishing scene including creating opportunities for writing residencies and master classes for long and shortlisted entries to work with internationally acclaimed writers, editors and publishers. “Zambia is a country of tales, we are a culture of storytellers, we need to start telling our own stories again,” she said. She said Zambia once had a thriving writing and publishing industry with a solid list of published works of fiction in English and local languages published in the first two decades after independence. Ms Wilkie said, however, 53 years later, Zambia’s literary arts is near non-existent and a shadow of its former self, lagging far behind other African countries such as Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana. The inaugural 2018 Kalemba Short Story Prize (KSSP) opens on October 15, 2017 for submitting stories and closes on December 15, 2017. In 2015, Zambian author Namwali Serpell won the prestigious Caine Prize for African Fiction. Her first novel, The Old Drift will be published by Penguin Random House in 2018. Insoselo na Mapinda: Ancient Bemba Wisdom is a collection of over 700 Bemba proverbs with their meanings translated in English.

