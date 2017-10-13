NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

THE World Bank says Zambia’s agriculture sector has improved driven by good rains although there is need to undertake structural measures that will improve economic productivity.

World Bank lead economist and lead author of the report launched on Wednesday dubbed Africa’s Pulse, Punam Chuhan-Pole, said improving productivity will help bring in more investment and help diversify the country. Ms Chuhan-Pole said recovery in the agriculture sector and copper production, along with strengthening activity in services, has supported the rebound in Zambia’s economic growth.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

