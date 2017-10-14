ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

AWARD winning upcoming fashion designer Cecilia Njobvu will be representing the country at Africa Fashion Reception (AFR) in Paris, France on October 23, 2017.

The annual event is organised by Legendary Gold and sponsored by United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Education (UNESCO) and has attracted about 30 African countries with Cecilia representing Zambia. Cecilia who is 2016 best upcoming designer at the Zambian Fashion Week told the Weekend Mail that she was chosen via Facebook on the ZMW page where voting was taking place from. “I was picked based on my likes, my designs had more likes then my fellow designers,” she explained. The young and vibrant designer has also showcased her designs she calls ULO at Vitenge Ni Vatu fashion show in 2016 and Kasanta Winter fashion Show organised by Kasanka National Park. The 20-year-old designer aims at putting Zambia on the map by exposing her designs to the rest of the world. “This is a great opportunity for me because I have the chance to learn from other African designers I will meet,” she said. She added that the major goal of the AFR is to bring about infrastructural development and wealth creation for Africa through the creative industry of fashion. Cecili, who has been in the industry since 2015 sees this competition as an opportunity for her to show the world what Zambia can offer in terms of the fashion industry. The AFR is a fashion event that calls on Africans from across the continent and the diaspora to patronise and wear clothes, fashion accessories, beauty and lifestyle products locally produced in Africa. The aim of the annual event is to make Africa fashion as the new inspiration for global fashion. Another part of the goal of this movement is to make Africa the new inspiration for global fashion. This means having the entire world embrace African clothing and lifestyle products. This will translate to having Africa earn the needed foreign exchange that will bring prosperity. Last year, the country was represented by Chisoma Lombe, who reasonably represented the country well and was appointed southern African ambassador for AFR. The AFR is a Pan African initiative. The global edition will gather fashion designers, dignitaries, Ambassadors and media from over 30 African countries, in a celebration of cultural diversity expressed through the artistic fashion discipline with the proud theme ‘Africa is the New Inspiration of Global Fashion’.

