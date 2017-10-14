A 49-year-old of Chingola on the Copperbelt Province has been arrested for allegedly defaming President Edgar Lungu. Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga has identified the suspected as Alex Mwale who was picked up by police in connection with a video which went viral on social media last week in which he stood in front of one of the recently procured fire tenders and allegedly called the President Edgar Lungu a criminal. Katanga said the suspect who appeared in the video has been arrested for the offence of defamation of the President and has since been remanded in police custody awaiting court trial.

