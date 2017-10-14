By REBECCA MUSHOTA –

FOLLOWING the bilateral meetings between Zambia and South Africa, President Jacob Zuma has announced that the South Africa and Zambia Joint Commission of Cooperation (JCC) has been upgraded to a Bi-National Commission (BNC).

Mr Zuma said after talks with President Edgar Lungu and in order to address the concerns raised in the JCC, it was decided that the bilateral meetings be upgraded to a BNC.

He said this on Thursday evening during a State banquet held in his honour by President Edgar Lungu and the First Lady Esther at State House. Mr Zuma’s wife Bongekile also attended.

Mr Zuma said the 14 agreements signed earlier in the day would be implemented by the BNC and urged the private sector in Zambia and South Africa to take advantage of the good relationship between Zambia and South Africa to intensify trade and investment.

Mr Zuma said there was need to explore ways to further develop the ties for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

He said in Zambia, South Africans felt at home, because of the rich history shared between the two countries.

Mr Zuma also congratulated President Lungu on his appointment as chair of peace and security in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and being recognised as the champion for the promotion of girls in Africa.

Mr Zuma said Mr Lungu should count on him in his SADC duties of fostering good governance, peace and security.

He said Mr Lungu’s visits to South Africa were treasured because he was a leader of a country that is loved by South Africans.

President Lungu said the Government remained committed to fight poverty, inequality and promote unity in Zambia and SADC.

He said Zambia treasured the relationship between the two countries.

Mr Lungu said his visit to South Africa in December and Mr Zuma’s visit in August signified the good relationship between the two countries.

He said Zambia was committed to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries as they shared a long, rich history.

Mr Lungu said Zambia was proud to commemorate the 100 years of the African National Congress longest serving president Oliver Tambo.

