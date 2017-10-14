Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) executive director Rev Pukuta Mwanza has asked members of the clergy to accept President Edgar Lungu’s apology, and to forgive the Head of State for accusing the church of being political. Reverend Mwanza has however asked President Lungu to meet the church leaders whom he offended by challenging them to join politics, so that he could render his apology and receive forgiveness.

