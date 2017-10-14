MMD president Nevers Mumba says the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s position on Zambia’s actual external debt stock has vindicated him and proved finance minister Felix Mutati a liar. Mumba told News Diggers! in an interview that the IMF’s remarks that Zambia’s external debt was likely to put the country at high risk of debt distress if borrowing was not slowed down, proved that Mutati was not honest when he told Parliament that the country’s debt stood at $7.2 billion earlier this year.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

