ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

NIGERIA and Arsenal icon Nwankwo Kanu has implored upcoming players to embrace hard work if they are to turn their dreams into reality.

Addressing footballers from Kamwala and Libala secondary schools during a coaching clinic in Lusaka yesterday, Kanu said any player can realise their dream if they invest in hard work. “You need to take your careers seriously but football should move hand in hand with education. Education is very important in your lives, you really need to work hard,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

