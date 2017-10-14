A poacher in Lusaka has been shot dead by a security guard from HKY Security Company guarding Muzimbiri Game Ranch situated along Mungwi road in Lusaka West. Police Acting Spokesperson Danny Mwale has told QFM News in a statement that the incident, which occurred on October 12, 2017 around 21 hours, happened when four men who were armed with a home-made short gun went to poach in the said ranch. Mr. Mwale explains that upon been noticed by the guards, the poachers immediately opened fire at the security guards who were equally armed with four short guns and in the process one poacher was shot dead.

