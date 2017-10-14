CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

CHILANGA member of Parliament Keith Mukata and his co-accused Charmaine Musonda have asked the Lusaka High Court to acquit them of murder because the State prosecution team has failed to prove the case against them.

Mukata, 45, a lawyer and politician, and Musonda, a business executive of 2158 Lusaka West, are charged with the murder of Namakambwa Kalilakwenda, 63, who was a security guard at Mukata's law firm in Rhodes Park. According to submissions on no case to answer filed by the duo's lawyers, Eric Silwamba and Lubinda Linyama, it has been argued that the prosecution has failed to prove all the ingredients of the offence of murder.

