ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

NAPSA Stars have extended coach Tenant Chilumba’s leave by one month.

Chilumba was sent on a four-week forced leave on September 5 due to undesired results. Club secretary Owen Chimpinde said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that Linos Makwaza will continue at the helm of the technical bench.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

