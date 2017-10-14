  ||    14 October 2017 @ 02:29

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka
NAPSA Stars have extended coach Tenant Chilumba’s leave by one month.

Chilumba was sent on a four-week forced leave on September 5 due to undesired results.
Club secretary Owen Chimpinde said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that Linos Makwaza will continue at the helm of the technical bench.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
