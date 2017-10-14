  ||    14 October 2017 @ 15:27

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) says MMD faction leader Dr. Nevers Mumba is desperate for political attention. PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has told QTV News that it does not matter even if Dr. Mumba does not recognize President Lungu because he is a finished politician. Mr. Chanda says it is an open secret that all the political projects that Dr. Mumba associates with they never succeed.

