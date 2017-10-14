MARTHA KATONGO, Lusaka

LUSAKA mayor Wilson Kalumba has urged residents of the country’s capital to stop spending too much time on Facebook and WhatsApp during working hours for them to meaningfully contribute to the development of the city.

In a message posted on the Lusaka City Council website, Mr Kalumba says it is not fair to employers if workers spend most of their operational hours on Facebook or WhatsApp instead of devoting themselves to duty. “Dear residents. As your mayor, I have found that we are spending too much time chatting on Facebook and WhatsApp. I have a responsibility to ensure that residents engage in meaningful activities.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

