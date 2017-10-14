PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

THE Lusaka High Court has found businesswoman Tshiabu Benos with a case to answer in a case she is accused of murdering Autoforce proprietor Reeves Malambo early this year.

This is a matter in which Benos, 38, is charged with murdering Mr Malambo, 48, on January 29 this year at her house in Ibex Hill. Delivering ruling after the prosecution team closed its case yesterday, High Court judge-in-charge Getrude Chawatama said she was satisfied that the prosecution team had established a prima facie (case) against Benos.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

