PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

THE Lusaka Magistrate’s Court yesterday directed that an arresting officer in a matter in which 11 United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres are charged with riotous behaviour should appear before it or present medical proof that he is unwell.

Magistrate Felix Kaoma expressed concern that he could not continue adjourning the matter due to the same reason that the arresting officer was unwell without proof of his illness. Former Chongwe member of Parliament Sylvia Masebo alongside 11 others were arrested and slapped with the same charge but were appearing before different courts.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

