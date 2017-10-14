Patriotic Front media director Sunday Chanda says South Africa’s Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane must quit nursing UPND president Hakainde Hichilema because he is ill-informed about the Zambian legal regime. Yesterday, Maimane asked President Edgar Lungu to publicly apologise to HH for locking him up on trumped-up treason charges only for them to be dropped four months later. Maimane also stated that Zambia still remained politically unstable and volatile under President Lungu.

