STEVEN MVULA and HONE SIAME, Lusaka

SOUTH African President Jacob Zuma says the launch of a house in Lusaka in which Oliver Tambo lived as a national monument shows the strong bonds of friendship between Zambia and South Africa.

And President Lungu has appealed to neighbouring countries to work with Zambia in documenting and protecting heritage as a common African legacy. Mr Zuma said during the launch of Mr Tambo’s house as a national monument yesterday that liberation heritage sites should be preserved, researched and studied for the benefit of young citizens of Zambia and South Africa.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

