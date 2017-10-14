CECILIA ZULU and BARNABAS ZULU, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) says tomorrow’s 2018 Uruguay World Cup preliminary round first leg between the junior Shepolopolo and Botswana is free of charge.

FAZ communications manager Desmond Katongo said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that the entry to the open wing will be free of charge. Katongo said the national soccer governing body wants as many people as possible to troop to Lusaka’s Nkoloma Stadium and cheer the under-17 national team.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

