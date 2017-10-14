YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

THE Joint Commission of Co-operation between Zambia and South Africa has been elevated to a full-fledged Bi-National Commission to enhance effective implementation of bilateral agreements.

South African President Jacob Zuma said the Bi-National Commission will enable the two heads of State to meet annually and add the required impetus to the signed Memoranda of Understanding. Mr Zuma said this in Lusaka on Thursday night during a State banquet hosted in his honour by President Lungu.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

