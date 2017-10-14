Nearly 2,000 Zambians can sue Vedanta Resources in the English courts over alleged pollution of their village after an appeal court on Friday threw out the miner’s attempt to block their legal action. The judgment by London’s Court of Appeal could pave the way for other London-listed multinationals to be held liable in the English courts for the actions of their subsidiaries abroad. Vedanta said in a statement it would seek the right to appeal to the Supreme Court, the highest in the English legal system. It also said Friday’s decision was on jurisdiction and “was not a ruling or a determination on the merits of the claims”.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

