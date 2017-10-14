MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

TODAY promises to be an action-packed day when four teams converge on Lusaka’s Nkoloma Stadium for the semi-finals of the country’s only cup competition – the Barclays Cup.

Zesco United’s title defence comes under test when they take on a familiar foe in Napsa Stars while Zanaco’s chase for a maiden Barclays Cup title faces a Lusaka Dynamos barrier. Zesco beat Zanaco 1-0 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka to claim a record fifth title.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

