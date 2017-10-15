  ||    15 October 2017 @ 19:28

A thirty-two-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Misisi Compound has stabbed her husband to death during a fight. The incident occurred early hours of Sunday October 15, 2017. Grace Chanda is alleged to have stabbed her 45 year old husband George Chavula twice on his back with a kitchen knife.

