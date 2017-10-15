By Midia Zulu –

The number of cholera cases in Lusaka where one death has reported in the recent outbreak has hit 48.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said the number had shot up from 37 previously reported on October 12.

Ministry of Health Director of Policy and Planning Maximillian Bweupe said yesterday the majority of the cases had been treated with only eight still admitted.

He said the Ministry was carrying on with a programme to contain the outbreak from two bases in Matero and Chipata townships.

“We are continuing with the health promotions and distribution of chlorine for the chlorination of all drinking water,”

Dr Bweupe said although no other part of the country had recorded an outbreak it was imperative for people to take precautions to reduce the risk of the disease breaking out.

He said the four newly reported cases had come from the same three affected areas of Mazyopa, Chipata, Kabanana and SOS Village.

The first nine cases of the current outbreak were reported by the Ministry of Health last Saturday.

One death, of a three-month old babe has been reported so far.

Last year 1,170 cumulative cases of cholera were reported in Zambia from February 5, 2016 of which 192 cases are laboratory confirmed with 31 deaths reported.

