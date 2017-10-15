The Ministry of Health has put all provinces in the country on high alert, following the cholera outbreak in Lusaka. Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya, however, says his ministry is on track in containing a further outbreak of the disease in Lusaka. Dr Chilufya says of the total number of 48 people who have been affected by the disease since it broke out, only eight remain admitted in the hospital. He says six people are admitted at Kanyama clinic while two others are at Chipata clinic. Dr. Chilufya told ZNBC News that health workers are working tirelessly, distributing chlorine and disinfecting toilets in the affected areas. He is hopeful that his ministry will contain the disease.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

