Finance Minister Felix Mutati says Government will soon introduce the Loans and Guarantees Act to ensure that debt sustainability becomes a guiding principle before embarking on new infrastructure projects. The Finance Minister says the Act will enhance government transparency and accountability in the contraction of debt, saying that previously Government committed to borrowing to fill the infrastructure deficit. Addressing investors in Washington during the 2017 IMF/World Bank Annual meetings, Mr. Mutati says for this reason, Government has embarked on the publication of a quarterly debt statistical bulletin and annual debt report to inform stakeholders about Zambia’s debt situation.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

