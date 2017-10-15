MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

A 28-year-old woman of Mindolo North in Kitwe has filed for divorce from her 45-year-old husband in the Buchi Local Court alleging that he has a habit of having sexual affairs with her close relatives.

Loveness Bwalya told Buchi Local Court senior presiding magistrate Nsama Banda that she can longer tolerate Brian Kalunga’s promiscuous behaviour and disrespect towards her.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

