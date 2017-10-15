MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

A KITWE housewife could not hold back her tears as she narrated before the Kitwe local court how her husband pours urine from the chamber pot on her whenever he comes back from a drinking spree.

Rabecca Mucwala, who married Albert Mpundu in 2004 and has three children with him, described her marriage as tormenting and wants the court to grant her divorce.

