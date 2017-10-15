  ||    15 October 2017 @ 11:29

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka
DESPITE the threat of cholera, which broke out in some townships in Lusaka about two weeks ago, residents of Mazyopa have continued drinking water from shallow wells, some of them situated barely five metres from pit-latrines.

Cholera broke out in some townships west of Lusaka and in Kanyama, the usual suspect, with 37 cases reported.
