JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

DESPITE the threat of cholera, which broke out in some townships in Lusaka about two weeks ago, residents of Mazyopa have continued drinking water from shallow wells, some of them situated barely five metres from pit-latrines.

Cholera broke out in some townships west of Lusaka and in Kanyama, the usual suspect, with 37 cases reported.

