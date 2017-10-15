Mufumbwe residents in North Western Province have burnt down a Police station and two vehicles after officers tried to stop them from carrying out a ritual procession known as “Chikondo”. This followed after the death of Matha Mingochi of Kakilufya area of Mufumbwe District, a Grade 11 pupil at a local secondary school who died on 13th October, 2017. Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has explained to QTV News that 17 people have since been arrested in connection with the burning of Mufumbwe Police Station.

