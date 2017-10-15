By SAM PHIRI –

PREPARATIONS for the October 18 National Day of Prayer and Fasting have reached an advanced stage, Religious Affairs and National Guidance Minister Godfridah Sumaili has said.

In a ministerial statement delivered to Parliament, Reverend Sumaili also announced that this year’s main event where President Edgar Lungu was expected to officiate, would be held in Kitwe at Nkana Stadium.

She said logistics were also being taken care of by the standing committee in collaboration with the national house of prayer and the church in Zambia.

Rev Sumaili however said the observance of the day will be done in all provinces and districts and that communication to missions abroad have also been encouraged to observe the day.

“So it is our time once again to turn and cry to our God as we repent, promote peace, reconcile and consolidate national unity in diversity,” Re Sumaili said.

Northmead Assemblies of God overseer, Joshua Banda said, the church is optimistic that through the National Day of Prayer, the country would experience major transformations in all aspects.

Bishop Banda said 40 days before October 18, 2017, various churches across the country had been praying and fasting for the country.

“This is why we are seeing a lot of positives in the economy of the country and the continued peace which we believe shall continue to be sustained in our country,” Bishop Banda said.

Meanwhile, DNA Zambia has urged Zambians to adopt the spirit of reconciliation and forgiveness during the period of prayer.

DNA spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa said every Zambian should strive to put national interest above self interest.

“We call on President Edgar Lungu’s critics to emulate his spirit of forgiveness and togetherness…the process of healing the nation begins with getting rid of bitterness,” he said.

Last year, President Lungu announced that October 18 shall be a public holiday to observe the National Day of Prayer and Fasting.

