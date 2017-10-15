  ||    15 October 2017 @ 15:09

Police in North Western Province have arrested 17 people in connection to the burning down of Mufumbwe Police Station yesterday. Giving an update on the development, provincial police commissioner Auxencio Daka said several suspected criminals ran away during the fracas that left more than six vehicles burnt and all police documents destroyed.

