  ||    15 October 2017 @ 11:29

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka
THE National Institute for Public Administration (NIPA) says a girl reported in a sex ring story that appeared in the Sunday Mail last week could have been an imposter posing as a student at the college.

The story elicited a lot of reactions from readers. Some comments, tongue-in-cheek, questioned the motive of the undercover reporter while others decried the moral decay of society.
