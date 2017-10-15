DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

IN MOST urban areas in Zambia, only a small fraction of the waste generated daily is collected and safely disposed. The rest is anyone’s guess.

For Lusaka, the city generates about one million tonnes of waste annually, according to the city’s Waste Management Unit (WMU). But only half of this is taken to the designated dump site.

For years, waste management has emerged as one of the greatest challenges facing Lusaka City.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

