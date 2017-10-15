CHIMWEMWE MWALE, CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has seized various brands of alcohol and groceries worth K1.2 million from smugglers who attempted to smuggle them into the country.

ZRA corporate affairs manager Topsy Sikalinda said ZRA has also seized various motor vehicles which were being used to smuggle the goods.

