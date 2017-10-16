The Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) says government should comprehensively address the nation on the procurement of 42 fire engines at a total cost of US$42 million. CCZ General Secretary Father Emmanuel Chikoya says in-as-much-as CCZ appreciates every genuine and prudent expenditure aimed at procuring the much-needed equipment to combat fires in the country, the Council is concerned about the exorbitant cost of the fire engines. Fr Chikoya has argued that it is not morally upright to price a single fire truck at one million dollars when other better equipped fire trucks in the region cost about 865,000 US dollars.

