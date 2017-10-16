The Chingola Municipal Council has refuted claims by some individuals in the district that the council is carrying out a demolition exercise of all illegal structures. Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Dona Mbalwe said the rumor is false as the exercise has never been carried out. She says the council has resolved to bring sanity in land administration, and the council has constituted a team of officers who will be going round starting Monday 16th October 2017 to verify documents pertaining to the land on which people are developing in selected areas.

