  16 October 2017

Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba says the Judicial Complaints Commission has ruled that Constitutional Court judges failed to properly interpret provisions of the Constitution which relate to the timeframe for hearing a presidential petition. But the JCC has ruled that Sinkamba failed to establish a prima facie case against the judges to warrant their removal from office.

