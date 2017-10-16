  ||    16 October 2017 @ 16:33

The US Embassy in Lusaka has announced grants worth $55,000 to several Zambian community-based organizations focused on increasing economic opportunities and improving standards of living in the country.   The announcement was made by lUS Ambassador to Zambia Eric Schultz, who named the organizations set to receive funds as follows:

Read the full Article » OPEN ZAMBIA «
Home » News » Headlines »
Open Zambia