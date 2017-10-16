  ||    16 October 2017 @ 08:30

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka
OVER 400 people yesterday turned up at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) for treatment and surgical operations of spine-related ailments being conducted by specialist surgeons from the United Kingdom.

This follows a visit by a team of specialised medical personnel from the United Kingdom who are in the country to conduct spine surgery.
