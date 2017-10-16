Opposition UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba’s son Muma on Saturday married daughter to late Defence Minister Ben Mwila Chisanga at a lavish ceremony that attracted The Who’s of Who of Lusaka’s corporate and political circles. UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and his wife Mutinta attended the wedding ceremony of Muma Mwamba and Chisanga Mwila. Mr. Hichilema who was Guest of Honourable thanked the Mwamba and the Mwila families for raising children in a respectful and decent manner.

