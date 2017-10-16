The Zambian Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have agreed on the need to review and redefine the macroeconomic framework that anchors a path towards debt sustainability. This follows a number of meetings between the two parties on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington DC, at which discussions were held on the way forward following the completion of the Article IV (four) review by the IMF board. In a statement made available to Q-News, Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary for Economic Management Mukuli Chikuba says the government has agreed to provide data on recent developments in the economy, the 2018 budget and the borrowing plans.

