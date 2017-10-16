The opposition UPND in Lusaka has written to the police notifying them of the party’s intention to hold a mammoth rally in Lusaka’s Kanyama area. The letter authored by UPND Lusaka Province Chairman Dr Bob Sakahilu to Lusaka Police Commissioner says the party plans to hold a rally on October 22nd 2017 at Twashuka grounds in Kanyama. “Our planned rally will start at 14: hours and we wish to inform you that if your office has no enough officers to police our event, we will go ahead as we already mobilised our own at our own expense,” the letter read.

