  ||    16 October 2017 @ 13:27

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has warned his attacker that his stance of not hitting back at accusations of corruption should not be misconstrued as a sign of weakness since he has capacity to silence his adversaries once and for all.
He said the soft stance of not responding to people fighting him, his government and some of his Cabinet ministers on allegations of corruption was not a sign of infirmity.  

Read the full Article » UK ZAMBIANS «
Home » News » Headlines »
UK Zambians UKZAMBIANS is a professional and independent online and print publication in the UK that is neither controlled nor influenced by third parties.