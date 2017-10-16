The debate around the 14 days lapse in the hearing of the thrown out Presidential petition has been revived in the aftermath of a ruling by the Judicial Complaints Commission that ruled that the Constitutional Court erred in its interpretation. Green Party president Peter Sinkamba had sought clarification with the Judicial Complaints Commission that has since ruled that the case was wrongfully thrown out on 10 days before the 14 day window lapsed. Below is Sinkamba’s post:

