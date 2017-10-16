By JAMES KUNDA –

FORMER Information and Broadcasting Services minister Chishimba Kambwili has struck a rare conciliatory tone, announcing on his official Facebook page that he is ‘pursuing the face of God’ and that social media falsehoods will not stand in his search for inner peace ahead of the October 18 National Day of Prayer and Fasting.

Mr Kambwili said during the period of national prayer, he would concentrate on prayer and fasting, leaving no time for ‘detractors’ because he believed that genuine reconciliation was the only way that the nation could move forward.

He said Zambians should also pray for the country’s leaders to put the interests of the ‘poor’ first.

Mr Kambwili, who is expelled Patriotic Front (PF) Roan Member of Parliament, was reacting to an online media story quoting him attacking the clergy and President Edgar Lungu.

He said he regretted that there was a statement circulating on social media alleging that he had disparaged the clergy.

Mr Kambwili said the statement was false because any statement from him would be posted on his Facebook page.

“I would like to categorically deny that statement and state that this is the period of national prayer, fasting and reconciliation and, being a devout Catholic, I can never disparage the clergy because I have immense respect for clergymen and women who have sacrificed their lives to Christ. In any case I hold the clergy in high esteem,” Mr Kambwili said.

He said Zambians should keep praying for the nation and keep encouraging genuine reconciliation with one another.

