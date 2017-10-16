  ||    16 October 2017 @ 19:09

LAZ president Linda Kasonde says Zambians have become second class citizens in their own country because of threats from the State when they demand accountability. And Kasonde who is also OASIS Forum chairperson has condemned the arrest and harassment of Laura Miti and others who have been protesting against the acquisition of 42 fire tenders at US$42 million.

