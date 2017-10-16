By SYLVIA MWEETWA and MILDRED KATONGO –

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has reaffirmed his commitment to Zambia diversifying from mining to agriculture to grow the economy.

Mr Lungu also said the Government could not claim to be in charge of its food security if it imported food from neighbouring countries, and said this must stop.

The President, who was speaking in Mpongwe when he commissioned Zambeef’s 30 million Euro hatchery and Novtek feed mill, said he wanted to walk the talk and ensure that Zambia became the food basket of the Southern African Development Community region.

He assured the farmers that he would put their interests and would ensure the sector achieved its vision of producing and exporting crops.

The President further said he had heard concerns over the poor state of the Mpongwe-Machiya Road and assured that it would be worked on to make it accessible.

Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo said Zambeef had proved to be a partner in the economic diversification and commended the company for the project.

Earlier, Zambeef chairperson Jacob Mwanza thanked President Lungu for his support in the last three years and reaffirmed the firm’s commitment to expand and contribute to the country’s development.

Dr Mwanza said Zamhatch hatchery had created employment for the local people and that the feed mill alone cost $10m.

Agriculture and Livestock Minister Michael Katambo said the Government had committed itself to ensuring the country remained the best investment destination.

In Luanshya, President Lungu said he would ensure that the roads in the area were worked on.

Mr Lungu, who was driven to Mpatamato, said he wanted to use the road and have a feel of how it was.

He said this when he stopped to greet traders at Mpatamato Market.

“I have seen that the roads here are bad. I have come with the minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development and we will find ample time and see what we can do with the roads,” Mr Lungu said.

President Lungu said he would be making regular visits in all the constituencies to check on what was happening in terms of development.

Mr Lungu said at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola shortly before leaving for Lusaka that he wanted to ensure that the reports he was receiving on the happenings in the constituencies tallied with what was on the ground.

He said parliamentarians and members of the party should work together and unite for purposes of development.

Earlier, Mpatamato Market chairperson Annie Musonda said the marketeers had received the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund and that the beneficiaries should be given enough time to repay the loans.

