PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE number of cholera cases in Lusaka Province has increased to 69 from 49 recorded on Saturday, with majority being children under the age of five.

Ministry of Health permanent secretary for administration Kennedy Malama said out of the 69 patients, 26 are undergoing treatment at Kanyama and Bauleni cholera centres.

Dr Malama, who visited the two cholera centres yesterday, described the patients as stable. “We have recorded 69 cholera cases since the outbreak two weeks ago. About 70 percent of them are children under the age of five. Currently, we have 26 patients, one at Bauleni, and 25 at Kanyama cholera centre. We do not have any http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

