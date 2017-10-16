President Edgar Lungu and South Africa president Jacob Zuma have suddenly struck something of a telepathic relationship. The duo has exchanged notes a little too often to raise the suspicion as to what they could be up to? Interestingly Zuma is a man too under incessant fire in his homeland having narrowly survived a no confidence motion in parliament. Zuma is also battling to hold the ANC ship together as it teeters on the brink of disaster with factions emerging ahead of the December congress that is set to choose Zuma’s successor. Factions are emerging within the African National Congress with prospective successors being lined up by different groupings within the ANC. Zuma has very much been a man under fire and could Zambia’s Lungu be the man providing a shoulder to lean on? After all President Lungu is a man too under extreme pressure back home. He has had to deal with vicious fall outs within the ruling Patriotic Front that has seen a shadow presidential race being propped up.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

